Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Compass Point

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Compass Point from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.05.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Navient’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 33.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

