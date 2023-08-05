NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00004612 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $38.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.35443636 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $49,648,341.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.