Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alight has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

