Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Alight Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alight has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alight
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.