New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $87.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Up 0.3 %

NEWR stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $478,262.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $478,262.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,063 shares of company stock valued at $28,408,639. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.