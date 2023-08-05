NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.48. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 541 shares traded.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,900,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,800,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

