NYM Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. NYM has a total market cap of $62.87 million and $515,982.17 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NYM has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 478,421,779.135803 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19679605 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $704,055.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

