Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $268.80 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $268.80 million and $7.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.92 or 0.06297850 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00042566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04714428 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,592,313.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

