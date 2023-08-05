Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.59.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 13,198.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 225,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 179.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

