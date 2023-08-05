ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $135.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.31.

Shares of ON stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

