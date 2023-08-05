ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $135.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONFree Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

