ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ON. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.31.

NASDAQ ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

