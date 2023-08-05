ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ON. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.31.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
