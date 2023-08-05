ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $100.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Shares of ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

