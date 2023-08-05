ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $100.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.31.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ON opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
