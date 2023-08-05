OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPKO Health Stock Up 7.6 %

OPKO Health stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPKO Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.