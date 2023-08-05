Oppenheimer Boosts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $15.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OWL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,400.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,697.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 255,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

