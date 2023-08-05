Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 194,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $467,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 443,300 shares of company stock worth $1,209,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galecto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Galecto by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Galecto by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Galecto by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Galecto by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

