Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE:OXM opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

