P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Up 9.1%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 38,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 424,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Insider Activity

P3 Health Partners ( NASDAQ:PIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.10 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. Equities analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Atul Kavthekar acquired 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,102,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,788,841.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 698,233 shares of company stock worth $2,406,717 in the last three months. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.