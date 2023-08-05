Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. Research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,273,500,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

