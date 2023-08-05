Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,273,500,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.