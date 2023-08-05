PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 7.36%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.58 EPS.
PBF stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.
Several research firms recently commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
