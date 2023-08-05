Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.70. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 39.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

