Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Trading Down 1.6%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$5.04. 5,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 11,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.12.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.43.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

