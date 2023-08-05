Perpetual Ltd Takes $7.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,000. Perpetual Ltd owned 3.18% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 998.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $60.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.