Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-$2.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO remained flat at $35.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 943,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,001. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 243.48%.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

