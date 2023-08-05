Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $51,043,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:PFEB opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

