Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 710 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,465,000 after buying an additional 38,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 638,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

