Piper Sandler Boosts OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $10.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OLO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.20. OLO has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $160,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OLO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 141,576 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 1,334.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

