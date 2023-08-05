Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PBI opened at $3.45 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,849 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.