Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Down 7.8% Following Weak Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.37. 2,221,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,346,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,312,124.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $386,900 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

