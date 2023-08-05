Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

PSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

