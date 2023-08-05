Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Down 11.8%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $155.21 and last traded at $157.48. 17,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 15,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.46. The firm has a market cap of $810.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

