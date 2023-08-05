Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 3M restated an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.46.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 54.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 84.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

