Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,246,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,456.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,246,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,456.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,494,865.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 70,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,307 shares of company stock worth $16,986,513. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 48.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. Progyny has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

