ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.55. 602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 44.76% of ProShares Smart Materials ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

