Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.57.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

About Hudbay Minerals

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.82. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.56 and a one year high of C$8.47.

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.