Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $553-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.27.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.13.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $5,608,558 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $14,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 53,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

