Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.5-$141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.74 million. Qualys also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$4.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.13.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 4.0 %

QLYS opened at $143.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 22.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $5,608,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Qualys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.