Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.5-$141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.74 million. Qualys also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$4.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.13.

Qualys Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,558 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

