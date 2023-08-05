QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Raised to $6.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QS. Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut QuantumScape from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.17.

NYSE:QS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 5.16.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,259.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 433,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

