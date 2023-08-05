QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $688.17 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,043.00 or 1.00062260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139295 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $345.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.