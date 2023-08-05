Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Raised to $66.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.