Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

