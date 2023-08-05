Raymond James Increases Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target to $27.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.70.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, CEO Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.