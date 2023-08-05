Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $172.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $127.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $172.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.59.

Insider Activity

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,917 shares of company stock valued at $31,041,846. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 62,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

