Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $97,992.84 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $97,992.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,259,074 shares in the company, valued at $132,708,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $43,124.28.

On Friday, July 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 18,030 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,482.30.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $41,243.40.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $103,104.86.

Redwire Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RDW stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $217.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.76. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 207,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwire by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Redwire by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

See Also

