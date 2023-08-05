Replimune Group’s (REPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ REPL opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $431,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,646. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 430,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after buying an additional 611,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 620,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.