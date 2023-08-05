ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Announces Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $179.25 on Friday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $178.16 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at ResMed

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,501 shares of company stock worth $6,169,295. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ResMed by 124.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.