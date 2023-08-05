Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Raised to GBX 620 at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.93) to GBX 620 ($7.96) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Rightmove to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.80) to GBX 645 ($8.28) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 592.63 ($7.61).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,496.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 669 ($8.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 532.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 554.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

