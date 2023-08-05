Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hubbell by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hubbell by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $303.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.48 and a 200 day moving average of $271.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

