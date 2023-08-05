Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $120.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $103.41.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $6,133,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,606.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after purchasing an additional 701,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $268,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.