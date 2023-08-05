Royal Bank of Canada Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $163.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $243,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

