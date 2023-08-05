Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$41.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.29.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

RUS opened at C$38.53 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$24.53 and a 12 month high of C$39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.07.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 4.3250283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

